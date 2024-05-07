Health Department issues advisory on ensuing heatwave

Ludhiana, May 6
Keeping in view the forecast of a rise in temperature in the coming days by the Meteorological Department, the health department has issued an advisory today to protect people from the heat.
The maximum temperature recorded by Punjab Agricultural University today was 39.5°C while the minimum was 22.2°C.
Civil Surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh has advised the residents to take precautions so that people can protect themselves from health conditions caused by extreme heat during the summer season.
“It is worth noting that if the temperature of an area reaches 40 degrees or more, then this condition is called a heatwave. This high temperature disrupts the body’s temperature regulation system and causes heat-related conditions,” said Dr Aulakh.
He advised the people to pay attention to the local weather news through TV, radio, newspapers, etc. Apart from this, the latest weather information can be obtained from the website of the Meteorological Department [http://mausam.imd.gov.in/] and residents can plan their daily activities accordingly. — TNS
Dos and Don’ts to avoid heatstroke
At greater risk are:
- Newborn and young children
- Pregnant women
- People above 65 years of age
- People suffering from obesity
- People who are physically ill, especially those with conditions related to heart or high blood pressure
What to do
- Outdoor work should be done during cool hours of the day
- Drink water every half hour even if you are not thirsty. People with epilepsy, heart, kidney, or liver diseases who are on a fluid-restricted diet should consult a doctor before increasing their water intake
- Wear light-coloured full-sleeve clothes while working outdoors
- Use an umbrella, hat, turban or scarf to cover your head from direct sunlight
- Do not go out barefoot when going out in the sun
- People working in the sun should rest in shade or keep a wet cloth on their head
- Always carry water with you while going out in the sun
- Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables like watermelons, oranges, grapes, cucumbers, and tomatoes as they are high in water content
- Give water to people who come to your home or office for delivery of goods or food
- Apply sunscreen to protect your skin and wear goggles to protect your eyes
- Bathe frequently with cold water
- The temperature can be kept low by putting umbrellas on the roofs
What not to do
- Avoid going out in the sun, especially after 12 noon to 3 pm
- Avoid cooking in hot weather; keep doors and windows open to keep the kitchen optimally ventilated
- Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated and highly sugary drinks as they actually deplete body fluids.
- Avoid unhygenic streetfood to prevent infections
- Do not leave children or pets in a locked vehicle
Symptoms requiring prompt medical aid
- Restlessness, difficulty speaking, irritability, ataxia (difficulty speaking), stuttering and seizures with changes in mental balance
- Hot, red and dry skin
- When the body temperature reaches 40 degrees or more
- Severe headache, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath
- Nervousness, dizziness, fainting and lightheadedness.
- Muscle weakness or stiffness persists for more than an hour
