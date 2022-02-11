Honey export helps earn Rs 760 cr through foreign exchange: Expert

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 10

A 21-day winter school on “Commercial apiculture for livelihood security of farmers and unemployed rural youth” kicked off at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today under the aegis of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

In all, 30 participants from 12 states are attending the programme, which is being organised by the Department of Entomology, PAU.

Dr Balraj Singh, project coordinator, ICAR-All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) honey bees and pollinators, in his remarks said, “Sixty per cent of honey is being exported. This helps in earning Rs760 crore through foreign exchange.”

Expressing concern over adulteration in honey, he stressed upon finding solutions to this problem. Dr Singh also informed that several projects were being sanctioned by the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission. Therefore, participants could avail this opportunity, he added.

Dr Sandeep Bains, nodal officer, winter school and Dean, postgraduate studies, PAU, who was the guest of honour on the occasion, revealed that the annual apiary production in Punjab was 17,000 metric tonnes.

“Punjab has emerged as a hub of beekeeping and PAU is a pioneer in apiculture diversification,” she added. Dr Bains further said that PAU was imparting trainings in beekeeping to supplement the income of farmers as well as unemployed youths.

Dr PPS Pannu, Additional Director, Research (Natural resources and plant health management), PAU, said, "Honey is not only a sweetener, but an immunity booster and energy product as well." Stating that the aim was to enhance its demand, he suggested that sweet shop owners and bakery item manufacturers should prefer honey over sugar. "Rural youths can start commercial production of honey for good returns," he advised.