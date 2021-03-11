Identify beneficiaries, get e-shram cards prepared, officials told

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 9

Councillors and office-bearers of various social organisations have been asked to identify labourers working in unorganised sector and get their e-shram cards prepared.

Once registered on the portal the beneficiaries would be eligible for facilities being provided by the Union Government from time to time.

Executive Officer Chander Parkash Wadhwa said officials led by Iftkhar Ahmed had been advised to coordinate with elected representatives and social activists of various wards and persuade them to facilitate registration of unorganised labour working in their respective areas.

“Having received details about the guidelines of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Government of India in a meeting headed by Malerkotla Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukhpreet Singh we have imitated the process for spreading awareness about the need of registration of unorganised labour for efficacious implementation of social welfare schemes for the category,” said Chander Parkash Wadhwa.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of officials of various departments Sukhpreet Singh said the Centre had started preparing database for labourers working in unorganised sector so that all beneficiaries might be identified without hassle.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Sarabjot Singh Sidhu said unorganised sector represented all workers who did not come under the preview of EPF (Employees Provident Fund Scheme) and ESI (Employees State Insurance) scheme. They included MNREGA workers, fruit and vegetable vendors, auto drivers, domestic aides, ASHA workers, brick kiln workers, milk venders and newspaper hawkers between the age of 16 and 59 years. Aadhaar Card, running bank account and working mobile number are required for registration on register.eshram.gov.in portal.