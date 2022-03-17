Illegal buildings: State-level technical panel to fix accountability of MC officials for lapses

Kuldip Bhatia
Ludhiana, March 16
Even after nearly six months of submission of report of over 57,000 illegal buildings having been constructed in the city during the four-year period (2016 to 2020), the Municipal Corporation (MC) has been moving ahead half-heartedly to act against field staff and supervisory officials of its building branch, most with high political connections. Meanwhile, the state government has set up a technical committee of experts to fix accountability of the civic body staff for lapses.
The MC Additional Commissioner, Rishi Pal Singh, had conducted an enquiry in proliferation of illegal – mostly commercial buildings – in the city on the basis of new electricity connections issued by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited during the four-year period.
He had concluded in the report that an estimated 57,000 illegal buildings had come up during this period.
The Principal Secretary, Local Government Department, Punjab, AK Sinha told The Tribune on telephone that the government had already set up a technical committee of experts to look into the matter and fix accountability and responsibility for lapses and dereliction of duty.
“While we are keen to bring to book the guilty for previous lapses, it has also been emphasised upon top MC officials, including the Commissioner, to make sure that in future all violations of building norms are sternly dealt with,” he added.
The MC Commissioner, Pradeep Kumar Sabharwal, confirmed that departmental action had already been initiated against field staff and supervisory officials, who were deployed in the civic body building branch during the four-year period.
Charge-sheets had been issued to building inspectors, assistant town planners (ATPs) and the then municipal Town Planners (MTPs), he added.
“Appropriate departmental action as per rule will be taken against all those found guilty after receiving their response to charge-sheets,” he said.
