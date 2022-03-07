Issewal Gang Rape: Strong testimonies, scientific probe led to conviction of accused

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, March 6

Strong testimonies of 44 witnesses and the victim girl and well-coordinated scientific investigation by cops has led to the conviction of five accused, who have been sentenced to life imprisonment till natural death, and a juvenile, who has been awarded 20-year jail, in the infamous Issewal gang rape case.

The victim girl and eyewitnesses refused to bow before threats and pressure tactics of supporters of the accused. Even cops had registered one FIR at the Sarabha Nagar police station and another at the Mullanpur police station regarding threats to witnesses for effecting compromise.

Despite facing threats and money offers, the victim girl fully supported her previous version recorded by the police. She fearlessly identified accused Sadiq Ali of Mukandpur, Nawanshahar, Jagroop Singh, alias Rupi, of Jaspal Bangar village, Surmu of Khanpur village, Dehlon, Saif Ali of Dehlon and Ajay, alias Lalan, of Jassad Paddi village, a juvenile hailing from Jammu before the court and boldly narrated the gruesome incident.

Eyewitness Prabhnoor Singh also deposed as witness and narrated the entire occurrence attributing each act and overt act of the accused persons during the trial. Prabhnoor and his friend Jaspreet Singh on whose phone accused Jagroop Singh had made a ransom call to release the victim girl did not change their stand to support the truth. Testimonies of these three prime prosecution witnesses was of much significance to prove the case.

Initially, the FIR was registered against unknown persons as the victim and assailant were not known to each other. The investigation started with the preparation of sketches of the suspects by an expert Rajnish Sehgal as per the details divulged by victim and eyewitness Prabhnoor Singh.

The investigation was carried out in a scientific manner to ensure that the guilty must be punished as per the law. A SIT (special investigation team) was formed by the state government headed by IPS V Neerja, ADGP (NRI Wing) assisted by the then DIG, Ludhiana Range, Ranbir Singh Khatra. Whereas, BD Gupta was deputed as Special Public Prosecutor to handle the case.

The police took dumps of mobile companies to crack the case. Moulds and tyre marks were also lifted from the spot. Moulds lifted from the spot, parcel containing foot wear (jutta), boot and slipper (chappal) of accused Jagroop Singh, Sadik Ali, Surmu and back tyre of the motor cycle used by accused was sent to the FSL, Mohali, on February 18, 2019, which matched and was duly proved during trial.

Voice sample of accused Jagroop Singh were taken, who had talked to Jaspreet Singh, a friend of eyewitness Prabhnoor Singh, demanding ransom for releasing the victim girl and sent to the FSL, Mohali, for matching with the conversation recorded on mobile phone, which also matched and proved on record.

The DNA test of the victim girl and accused were also conducted with the permission of the court, which finally matched leaving no scope about the involvement of the accused in the heinous crime.

Evidence of the mobile tower location of accused persons was also collected to prove their presence on the crime scene, apprised DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, the then SSP Jagraon, who actively participated in the investigation.

Brar said the case was cracked within a short span of time, but the real challenge was to prove the guilt of the accused for ensuring justice to the victim girl and sending a strong signal in society. A co-ordinated action of the investigation team made a fool proof case based on the scientific investigation.

The woman was gang raped on February 8, 2019, near Issewal village on the banks of Sidhwan canal, 15 km from Ludhiana, after the car she was travelling in with her friend was stopped. She was dragged out the vehicle and raped.