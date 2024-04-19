Japleen wins bronze in National School Games

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 18

City skater Japleen Kaur secured the bronze medal in the 67th National School Games, organised by the School Games Federation of India, at Satna in Madhya Pradesh recently.

A student of Class X at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, representing Punjab roller skating team (U-17) in these games held from April 11 to 15, Japleen finished at the third place in the 1,000m rink race event. Japleen also competed in the 3,000m road race wherein she missed a medal by a whisker and had to content with the fourth position.

Prior to this, Japleen had won four medals (1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze) in the 61st National Roller Skating Championship held at Chennai, in December last year. She has been representing Punjab and has been a consistent performer since 2018 in the national championships.

Japleen secured two gold and one bronze medal in the previous edition of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, organised by the Punjab Sports Department, besides three gold medals and one silver in the Punjab State Skating Championship in addition to two gold medals in the 67th Punjab School Games, last year.

Senior skating coach JS Dhaliwal who imparts training to Japleen Kaur said she would attend the upcoming selection trials for the Indian skating team for the World Roller Games.

