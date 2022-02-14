'Jobs, improving health facilities priorities of SAD-BSP alliance'

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 13

If voted to power, the Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party (SAD-BSP) alliance government will not only create jobs for the unemployed youth but also improve the health and education sectors in the state, said the alliance candidate from Ludhiana West, Maheshinder Singh Grewal.

He was addressing a public meeting in Gurdev Nagar, organised by area councillor Bhupinder Singh Bhinda.

Grewal said the Congress government, whether earlier led by Capt Amarinder Singh or now by Charanjit Singh Channi, had failed to create jobs for the youth that they had promised during the previous elections. The state government had also failed to bring any improvement in the condition of civil hospitals as well as government schools.

“It was the previous SAD government that had started meritorious schools in the state to ensure free and quality education to deserving students who could not afford fees of private schools. It was also the previous government that had provided free medical treatment up to Rs 50,000 to people,” he claimed.

The SAD leader said if the people again supported the alliance and brought the SAD-BSP to power, health facilities as well as government schools would be upgraded and better equipped.

Moreover, we will end the prevailing auction system of allotment of liquor vends and instead a system would be put in place for allocation of vends to the unemployed youth, he added.