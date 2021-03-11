Khanna resident duped of Rs 2.7 lakh

Ludhiana: A man posing as an NRI duped a Khanna resident of Rs 2.70 lakh. The Khanna police yesterday registered a case of fraud against the unknown person. Varinder Kumar of New Khanna city in a complaint to the police said on June 2, he received a phone call. The caller introduced himself as Gurpreet Singh, son of his good friend Gurcharan Singh. “The caller told me that he has reached the USA and he wants me to deposit Rs 2.70 lakh in the account of the ticketing agent. Considering the caller as son of my friend, I deposited the money in the account number provided by him. Later, I was shocked to know that Gurpreet has not gone to the USA,” the complainant said. Investigating officer ASI Charanjit Singh said after registering a case against the suspect, efforts were on to identify the caller. TNS
Ludhiana: The CIA wing of the city police on Friday busted a gang of thieves and arrested two of its members. The suspects have been identified as Gurmit Singh of Jagraon and Amandeep Singh of Bank Colony. A case has also been registered against the duo. DCP (investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said the suspects were running a gang of thieves and they had committed several thefts in the past in the city. On Friday, the CIA team, led by inspector Rajesh Kumar, had got a tip-off that the gang members were roaming in the city. Following which, a naka was laid and they were nabbed. The DCP said the police also recovered five cell phones and one motorcycle from them. Now, police remand of the suspects would be sought for so that in further probe more members of the gang could be arrested and more recovery of stolen valaubles could be made.
