Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Dulay village boys clinch U-17 football title

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 9

Dulay village in the boys U-17 category and Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS), Gill village, in the girls U-17 section, emerged winners in football and kho-kho events, respectively, in the ongoing second season of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, being organised by the Punjab Sports Department at different venues on Saturday.

In Ludhiana-1 block, at Jathedar Santokh Singh Margind Stadium, Dulay village, team of village boys came out triumphant in football and International Public School, Rannian village, secured second spot while in kho-kho girls’ section, in the same age group, NSPS, Gill village wrapped up top position whereas, DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar finished as runners-up.

In kabaddi (national style)) for boys U-17 section, Bhai Nagaya Singh Club, Alamgir, clinched top position and International Public School, Rannian, finished at second place whereas, in tug-of-war (girls U-17), Harkrishan Public High School and Guru Nanak International School grabbed first two positions.

Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, director, Jarkhar Hockey Academy, was the chief guest there. He interacted with the players and advised them to follow the instructions of their coaches. Block in-charge Gurjit Singh, coach Priya and Satnam Singh, zone convener were among others present on the occasion.

In Malodh block, at Government Senior Secondary School ground, in volleyball (boys U-17), Ramgarh Sardara village romped home victorious and Ramgarh Sardara School finished as runners-up while Shaheed Udham Singh School, Sohian, secured third place.

In athletics (girls U-17), Kamaldeep Kaur finished ahead of others to win 100 meter sprint, Khushmanjot Kaur and Mehakdeep Kaur secured second and third position, respectively, while in 200 meter race, Rasmeet Kaur, Arshdeep Kaur and Komalpreet Kaur secured first three positions.

In long jump (girls U-17), Kamaldeep Kaur came out victorious while Taranpreet Kaur and Jyoti Kumari finished at second and third place, respectively.

Rupinder Singh, District Sports Officer, and Kulbir Singh, District Sports Coordinator, were guests of honour at Malodh village ground.

At Government Senior Secondary School, Manki village, Gurjinder Singh won 100 meter race in the men (41-55 years) section. Amrik Singh and Resham Singh secured second and third position, respectively.

In 100 meter race (girls U-17), Ramandeep Kaur, Harmanjot Kaur and Navnoor Kaur secured top three positions while in the boys section, Deepanshu, Jashanpreet Singh and Sahibpreet Singh bagged top three positions.

Pinderjit Kaur, wife of Jagtar Singh, MLA from Samrala constituency, was the chief guest today. Coaches Shubhkaranjit Singh, Deepak Kumar, Guriqbal Singh were also present there.

At Guru Gobind Singh Stadium (Raikot block), in shot put event (girls U-17), Kamaldeep Kaur proved too good for her opponents as she won top position. Harsimranjeet Kaur and Manjot Kaur secured second and third position, respectively.

In kho-kho (girls U-17), Guru Nanak Public School, Bassian, Government Senior Secondary School, Sahibajpura, and Sacred Heart Convent School, Raikot, clinched first three positions.

#Football #Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan