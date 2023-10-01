Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmer unions to observe ‘black day’ on October 3 to seek justice for victims

Tibune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

A meeting of 32 farmer unions under the Punjab chapter of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) was held under the leadership of Raghbir Singh Baniwala, Nachhatar Singh Jaito and Balwinder Singh. They announced to observe ‘black day’ on October 3 to seek justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

On October 3, 2021, an incident occurred in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, where an SUV mowed down the farmers protesting against the controversial agricultural laws. The SKM leaders announced that they would observe a ‘black day’ on October 3 in various tehsils and districts to mark their protest. They disclosed their plan to burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

In their official statement, the SKM leaders emphasised that Ajay Mishra’s continued presence in a ministerial role in the Modi-led Central Government was weakening the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Simultaneously, they decried the unjust ordeal faced by the four youngsters who were being falsely accused in the case, causing them significant suffering. In response to these injustices, nationwide protests are scheduled for October 3.

Another resolution was passed to stage protests on October 26 against the installation of smart meters. The SKM leaders advocated for compensation for sugarcane farmers and pledged their support for the ongoing protest near a sugar mill in Phagwara.

#Lakhimpur Kheri #Samyukt Kisan Morcha