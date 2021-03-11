LIT all set for draw of lots for allotment of flats on June 16

Ludhiana, June 9
The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) is all set to conduct a draw of lots for allotment of 336 high income group (HIG) and 240 middle income group (MIG) flats in its first high-rise housing scheme — Atal Apartments, proposed to be constructed in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar on Pahkowal Road here.
LIT Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) Neetu Katyal today reviewed final arrangements for the event, scheduled to be held on June 16 at Nehru Siddhant Kendra, with senior officials of the Trust.
She said on the directions of Deputy Commissioner-cum-LIT Chairperson Surabhi Malik, the final list of eligible applicants had been uploaded on the Trust’s official website (www.ludhianaimprovementtrust.org) and had also been put on the notice board, for the convenience of applicants.
Katyal asserted that draw of lots would be held in a free, fair and transparent manner and in the presence of eligible applicants as well as the public.
“Arrangements have been made for live webcasting of the event for which the link would also be shared with the public soon. Live streaming has been planned in view of the prevailing heat wave and Covid-19 situations,” she said.
The LAC said the housing project would come up on land measuring 8.8 acres and would have all modern facilities, including the community centre, swimming pool, gymnasium, small commercial centre, and parking lot for residents and visitors, among others.
