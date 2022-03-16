Ludhiana: 11-yr-old delivers baby, youth booked for rape

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 15

An 11-year-old girl, allegedly raped by a youth, got pregnant and delivered a baby boy on Monday.

The girl’s parents, who are daily wagers, yesterday lodged a complaint with the police, following which an FIR was registered against the youth.

The Koom Kalan police registered a rape case against the youth, Shashikant (24), resident of Raiyan village here.

The girl’s father in a complaint to the police said on Monday his daughter felt severe pain in her stomach and when she was taken to a nearby hospital for check-up, he was shocked to know that his daughter was pregnant and the

doctor said she could deliver child anytime due to some complications.

A few hours later her daughter gave birth to a baby boy.

The complainant said his daughter revealed that sexual assault by the accused on her started a few months back. Once she was alone at home the accused, who is their neighbour, barged into her room and asked her for sexual favour. When she refused, he first beat her up and then raped her. The sexual assault continued for months and she became pregnant.

The accused had also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she reveal anything to her family.

Investigating officer ASI Baldev Singh said the accused is working in some factory and now raids are being conducted to nab him.