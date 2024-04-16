Ludhiana Administration teams encourage people to cast vote

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 15

In a bid to achieve the target of more than 70 per cent voter turnout during the Lok Sabha-2024 elections, teams of the administration are actively involved in door-to-door awareness drives wherein eligible residents are being encouraged to exercise their ‘right to vote’.

Working under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, awareness activities are also being conducted in villages and urban areas of the district.

On Monday, door-to-door awareness events were held in different areas of the district, including Labour chowk in Samrala, Leelan Megh Singh village in Jagraon and Mehman Singh Wala village in the Pakhowal block. Voter awareness programmes are being organised at common places of the villages too.

Besides, students from different Dakha schools performed short skits and pupils of Senior National High School conducted an awareness rally near Aarti Chowk to sensitise the residents. Rangoli and mehndi competitions were held at GGN Public School near Rose Garden, Government Senior Secondary School near Bharat Nagar chowk, Government School in Sahnewal, etc.

Voter registration and awareness camps were also organised in Textile Colony, Government College Sidhsar (Payal), DD Jain College in Kidwai Nagar, etc.

While registered voters are being urged to vote, eligible residents who are yet to register themselves are being appealed to get themselves enrolled as electors.

The eligible residents can use ‘Voter Helpline’ mobile application and National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) for enrolling themselves as voters. The residents can also visit www.nvsp.in to register themselves as voters. They can enrol themselves as voters by May 3, 2024.

District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney said the aim of the district administration was to ensure maximum participation during the Lok Sabha-2024 elections and to achieve the target of more than 70 per cent voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections.

She appealed the residents to cast their vote on the polling day (June 1) for a stronger democracy, which would also help build a better future for coming generations.

The DEO said the administration was making all efforts to facilitate the voters, including persons with disabilities (PwDs), at polling stations, so that they could comfortably cast their votes.

