Ludhiana Bizman gets extortion call, worker arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 25

The police have arrested a hosiery worker posing as a gangster and making an extortion call to the owner of the unit where he was employed. The accused had demanded Rs 50,000 as extortion money. After the bizman gave a part of the extortion amount, the accused was identified and arrested by the police.

The accused has been identified as Rajinder, alias Raja (38), a resident of Dakha Patti Jalal.

The complainant, identified as hosiery owner Noorjot Singh of Vikas Nagar, told the police that on December 22, he got a call from some unidentified person and the caller introduced himself as a notorious gangster. He asked Noorjot to pay him the money otherwise he along with his family members would be eliminated.

On December 24, he went to the Dugri canal bridge where he handed over Rs 10,000 to the accused. Later, he lodged a complaint and the accused was nabbed by the police.

DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar and ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran issued a statement in this regard on Sunday. He said the accused was working as a cutter master in the hosiery. When the police received a complaint and launched a probe, the accused was traced by a team of cops and arrested.

ADCP Sran said the accused had made a random call from his mobile number under the influence of liquor. He demanded the money from the bizman and also threatened to kill him if the money was not paid.

“We took the extortion call seriously and by doing a scientific probe, we managed to zero in on the caller. After tracing his whereabouts, he was apprehended. The accused had earlier also made several such calls, but none was reported to the police. The accused does not have any criminal background, but a probe is on to enquire if he has extorted money from anyone else in the past,” added ADCP Sran.

Sran said Rs 5,000 was recovered from the accused and his mobile calls details were being scanned to get clues about the past extortion calls made by him.

Dugri SHO Inspector Madhu Bala, CIA Inspectors Rajesh Kumar and Avtar Singh were part of the team who solved this case.