Ludhiana feel winter chill with 12.6 mm rainfall

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 30

The city today received 12.6 mm rainfall, which plummeted the temperature further. The rains brought chill in the air with maximum and minimum temperatures touching 18.6°C and 15°C, respectively.

The morning and evening relative humidity was recorded at 89 per cent. According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University, the weather is expected to remain cloudy.

Girls carry umbrellas amid rain in Ludhiana on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, thunderstorm, lightning with moderate rain is likely over parts of Ludhiana West and light thunderstorm (wind speed 30-40 kmph) with lightning very likely over parts of Ludhiana East and Ludhiana West.

Hosiery retailers have a smile on their faces seeing the chill in the air. “Sale of woollens has picked up and it is expected to pick up further in the coming days. Winter season has shortened in duration and we are hopeful of doing good business in December,” said Pankaj Jain, a retailer from Ghumar Mandi.

City residents were seen wearing knitwear. “December is here and there need to be chill in the air. Winters are finally here,” said Reema, a city resident.