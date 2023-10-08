Ludhiana MC razes 3 illegal constructions

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 7

Taking action against illegal constructions, the Municipal Corporation (MC) demolished three unauthorised labour quarters and sealed two in Paramjeet Nagar and Sukhdev Nagar on Saturday. These areas fall under Zone B of the MC.

The building branch officials stated that the labour quarters were being constructed in violation of building bylaws and the owners had even covered the houseline areas.

The civic body teams came to know about the violations during routine inspections and the illegal portions of the labour quarters have also been demolished. Demolition proceedings would also be initiated against the two labour quarters which have been sealed on Saturday, if the owners failed to remove the violations in the coming few days.

Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Harvinder Singh Honey said working on the directions of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, regular drives are being organised against illegal constructions. Action was taken against five illegal labour quarters which were being constructed in Paramjeet Nagar and Sukhdev Nagar on Saturday.