Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 11

On Saturday, shoppers thronged Ludhiana markets to such an extent that it appeared that not a single soul had remained at home. Luring the customers with bulk buying discounts and freebies, businessmen were, naturally, all smiles on the eve of festival of lights, Diwali.

Alcohol sales up by 60 per cent Alcohol sales went up by more than 60 per cent with premium brands leading the chart.

From clothes to crackers to sweets and every conceivable gift item, the shoppers were seen lugging everything across the city, which is popularly known as ‘Manchester of India’.

As it always happens, this year saw further elaboration and refinement in gift packs, whether of dry fruits, sweets, chocolates, biscuits and namkeens or even elegant little six/twelve packs of condiments. Exotic jelly candles were another item that caught the buyers’ fancy this time.

Ladoos, kaju barfis and mixed mithai boxes seemed to be the chosen ones. Nevertheless, mithai (sweets) trays did not wait on the counter even for half-an-hour at leading shops. It was like selling sweets even when they are hot.

Though most temples, gurdwaras and institutions have been lit up since last night, electronic lights were still going up on Saturday evening.

This year, shopkeepers outdid themselves when it came to decoration. Several leading stores could be seen illuminated and festooned with garlands of marigolds from end to end.

The maximum rush was witnessed at shops selling electronics, gift items, sweets, utensils and toys. However, cracker sales failed to register a seasonal boom. Besides, alcohol sales went up by more than 60 per cent with premium brands leading the chart.

#Diwali