Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 90: Bumpy ride for commuters in New Deep Nagar, Upkar Nagar

Several potholed roads in New Deep Nagar, Upkar Nagar and nearby localities within Ward 90 (old) are causing inconvenience to the public as the MC has not taken necessary action yet. Prior to the MC elections, residents expressed their desire for the damaged stretches to be re-carpeted.

A resident New Deep Nagar, “We have raised the matter multiple times but the damaged roads are yet to be resurfaced.” He further highlighted a portion of the fencing intended to prevent waste dumping in Buddha Nullah is on the verge of collapsing into the nullah.

In the New Kundan Puri, some residents raised highlighted instances of contaminated water supply during rainy days, wanting a safe drinking water supply.

A trader in Guru Nanak Pura, near the Dussehra Ground of Upkar Nagar, highlighted the issue of waterlogging during rainy days near his shop. Furthermore, the green belts are in need of maintenance.

On a road leading to Buddha Nullah Bridge behind the Arya College, water accumulates on a stretch outside the shops (near New Deep Nagar) during rainy days. “During the recent rainy season, swollen Buddha Nullah overflowed near this bridge. We are seeking a permanent solution to prevent such incidents. There is also a need to put a halt to waste dumping along Buddha Nullah,” a shopkeeper said.

Former councillor Jai Parkash said that concrete made roads were constructed in Upkar Nagar, New Kundanpuri, and Guru Nanak Pura. He said that a project to resurface New Deep Nagar roads was earlier approved but it was later halted by MC after resurfacing one road. The waterlogging problems in New Kundanpuri and other areas were resolved after obstructions in a nullah near Damoria Bridge were cleared, he said.