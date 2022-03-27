Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi takes stock of frequent traffic snarls in Jawahar Nagar area

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 26

The MLA from Ludhiana West, Gurpreet Gogi, on Saturday took stock of the frequent traffic jam problem in the Jawahar Nagar area and made appropriate arrangements to get it resolved.

Gogi said it had come to his notice that there were a frequent traffic jams in the Jawahar Nagar area under the Ludhiana West constituency.

He said buses were also being parked in the residential area for a long period.

“I have got barricades installed to stop entry and parking of buses in the residential area. Residents had been demanding redressal of the problem for the past 10 years as chances of mishaps remained high due to movement of buses. Now, the entry and parking of buses has been stopped in the area,” said Gogi.

He further said that his main objective was to solve the parking problem and reduce traffic congestion in the area.