Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi takes stock of frequent traffic snarls in Jawahar Nagar area

Ludhiana, March 26
The MLA from Ludhiana West, Gurpreet Gogi, on Saturday took stock of the frequent traffic jam problem in the Jawahar Nagar area and made appropriate arrangements to get it resolved.
Gogi said it had come to his notice that there were a frequent traffic jams in the Jawahar Nagar area under the Ludhiana West constituency.
He said buses were also being parked in the residential area for a long period.
“I have got barricades installed to stop entry and parking of buses in the residential area. Residents had been demanding redressal of the problem for the past 10 years as chances of mishaps remained high due to movement of buses. Now, the entry and parking of buses has been stopped in the area,” said Gogi.
He further said that his main objective was to solve the parking problem and reduce traffic congestion in the area. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland
The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...
‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden on Russia’s Putin; White House clarifies
White House declines to comment on whether Biden’s statement...
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh
Opens state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre...
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Mandhana, Mithali, Shafali help India post 274 in must-win game against South Africa
Interestingly, Mithali scored her fifty in a crucial game at...
Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29
Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers will joi...