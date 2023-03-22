Man booked for sexually exploiting stepdaughter

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 21

The Sadar police yesterday registered a case against a man on the charges of raping his nine-year-old stepdaughter at Bachitar Nagar here.

The suspect has been identified as Hardeep Singh. In this regard, a zero FIR was registered in Mohali which was later transferred to the Ludhiana police for further probe.

The complainant told the police that in 2018, her daughter got married to the suspect. Since her daughter also had a girl child, so they both had been staying with him in Ludhiana.

In 2022, she brought her daughter along to Mohali by following the official procedure. Recently, her granddaughter said her stepfather had been sexually harassing her and due to threats given by him, she could not garner courage to reveal the same.

“I was shocked to hear that my granddaughter was sexually exploited by her stepfather. We also asked him but he refused to talk over the matter. Later, we brought the matter to the knowledge of the Mohali police and they, after recording the statement, registered a zero FIR at the Mohali police station under Section 376, IPC, and the POCSO Act. Since the crime has occurred in the jurisdiction of the Sadar police station in Ludhiana, the Sadar police after receiving the case file, has also registered a fresh FIR here,” the complainant said.

SI Ashwani Kumar said raids were on to nab him.