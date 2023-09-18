Man gets life term in murder case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana September 17

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Harbans Singh Lekhi has sentenced Hardeep Singh, a resident of Kalsian village in Raikot, to rigorous life imprisonment in a murder case.

A fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed. Other three co-accused were acquitted by the court.

According to prosecution, a case was registered on April 30, 2017, at the Sadar Raikot police station on the complaint of Gurmeet Kaur, a resident of Kalsian village, daughter of the victim.

The complainant had told the police that on April 29, 2017, her father Shingara Singh had gone to the field to plow the field with a tractor. “At 9:48 pm I got a call from my father Singara Singh that Hardeep Singh was calling someone on phone,” she said.

She told his father to stop work at fields and came back home. Then she, along with her sister Jaspreet Kaur, went to their fields. When they reached outside the village. They saw Hardeep, Jugraj Singh both brothers, along with their father Sukhdev Singh and mother Harbans Kaur had encircled the tractor of their father. “Harbans Kaur had tightly held the arms of their father. Hardeep had a 12 bore rifle. When the suspects saw us, Hardeep fired at her father with rifle on the head,” she said.

Then Sukhdev took the rifle and fired at him below his dad’s left ear. Then Jugraj fired at her dad. She saw that her father was bleeding profusely from her neck and left arm. Her father died on the spot. Hearing the noise and fire, people of the village started gathering at the scene. Later, the suspects fled the spot. The police registered a case and arrested the suspects.

After hearing the arguments of both parties and going through the evidence, the court had found only Hardeep Singh guilty and acquitted other three suspects.