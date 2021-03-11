Man run over by truck, driver held

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have arrested a truck driver, Harpal Singh, a resident of Gaggowal village in Amritsar district, for reckless driving which led to the death of a pedestrian here on Wednesday. He has been booked under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC. In a report lodged with the police, Raj Kumar, a resident of New Kehar Singh Nagar, Haibowal, said he along with his brother-in-law Mahesh Kumar (42) were getting their scooter repaired from a mechanic in Mian Bazaar of Haibowal. “As Mahesh was going across the road to purchase some spare parts for the scooter from a shop, he was hit by the speeding truck, sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot,” he told the police.