Mandi Ahmedgarh: Empowering women through skill training, self-employment

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 23

The administration has launched a coordinated movement to upgrade the economic status of lower and middle class families by facilitating empowerment of women through skill training and self-employment.

The first batch of 35 women of the region are being trained free of cost at Guara village near here with the help of State Bank of India-run Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI).

Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Kataria said SBI, District Lead Bank, had established a training centre at Guara village where women would be imparted training in various vocations from time to time.

“At present, a batch of 35 women is being imparted training in tailoring as per needs of girls and women of rural, suburban and urban localities. These women after training and self-employment will be a big help in upgrading the economic status of their respective families,” said Madhvi Kataria adding that RSETI would be awarding certificates and diplomas to successful candidates. —