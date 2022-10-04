Mandi Ahmedgarh: Farmers hold protests to mark Ist anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, October 3

Office-bearers and activists of various constituents of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) organised protests to mark the first anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which at least four farmers and one journalist were killed.

On October 3 last year, three vehicles had allegedly run over a group of farmers returning after staging a protest against the contentious farm laws, causing a massive outrage among protesting farmers.

The protesters, besides handing over memoranda through administrative officers of their respective areas, burnt effigies of the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All-India Kisan Sabha leader Baldev Singh Latala, BKU (Dakaunda) leader Mohinder Singh Kamalpur, Zamhoori Kisan Sabha office-bearer Raghbir Singh Benipal and other activists led protesters during meetings held at Latala, Raikot, Dehlon, Kup and Bhogiwal.

The protesters alleged that the Union Government had added insult to the injuries of farmers by shielding Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni, despite his alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. “We reiterate our earlier demand to sack the minister and release the farmers implicated in false cases,” said Baldev Singh Latala.

#lakhimpur kheri #samyukt kisan morcha