Mandi Ahmedgarh: Road leading to crematorium in bad state

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 25

Providing adequate basic amenities to residents for enjoying a dignified life has always remained a challenge for the local civic body. Muddy potholed roads connecting different localities draw severe criticism during rainy days or power failure when sewage overflows due to nun-functioning of disposal motors.

Frequent change of incumbency in president’s chair at the municipal council has further compounded the problems, as projects started by earlier incumbents rarely undertake the required follow up for completion of the project.

Instead of impressing senior leaders of their parties to get the development works done during their regime, local leaders of almost all major political parties indulge in mudslinging against their rivals.

While office-bearers and activists of the Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal had been holding protests against the municipal council authorities, councillors and leaders owing allegiance to Aam Aadmi Party argued that the existing situation had arisen due to inefficiency of earlier councils during the Congress and the SAD regime in the state.

“While we have undertaken substantial development works in some localities during the AAP regime, we don’t hesitate in admitting that works are yet to be started in others. But let my predecessors, owing allegiance to the Congress and SAD, explain to the public that roads and infrastructure constructed with grants worth more than Rs 300 crore during their tenure, has evaporated,” said acting president Kamaljit Singh Ubhi. Ubhi claimed that the process for repair or construction of almost all roads and streets had been initiated.

Meanwhile, residents of Ward No. 10 led by Sajid have urged that construction of Bajrang Akhara Road and Ram Bagh Road should be started without further delay as these were the only link between crematorium, graveyard, Bajrang Akhara and Municipal Park. “Most painful part of our routine life is that even last journey of residents is not smooth and those attending funeral processions have to take bumpy rides on two-wheelers and four-wheelers,” said Sajid Khan.

#Mandi