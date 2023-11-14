Many burst crackers beyond time slot

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 13

Ignoring the administration’s directives, a number of people continued to burst firecrackers well beyond the prescribed two-hour time frame on Diwali night. The sound of firecrackers bursting persisted well past midnight in various areas of the city.

In adherence to the guidelines laid out by the Supreme Court, the district administration had previously issued instructions regarding the use of firecrackers during Diwali. The DC-Cum-District Magistrate, in the orders, specified that the permissible period for fireworks on Diwali was between 8 pm and 10 pm. However, despite these stipulated hours, firecrackers were set off beyond the designated time frame.

Many persons chose to burst firecrackers in streets outside their houses, resulting in accumulation of discarded remnants in such streets. In several streets, a massive waste of burst firecrackers was seen.

Nevertheless, certain residents noted a decrease in the number of firecrackers burst this year compared to previous years, attributing it to increased awareness about celebrating a green Diwali. CM Lakhanpal, an environmental activist from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, said he observed a reduced use of firecrackers in their area on Diwali night. However, he pointed out that some individuals still ignited firecrackers both before and after the designated two-hour time period.

#Diwali