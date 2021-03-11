MC staff protest, seek regular jobs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 9

A large number of Municipal Corporation employees staged a protest, demanding regularisation of jobs of contractual safai karamcharis, sewer men, drivers, beldars and employees of O&M and Horticulture branches, outside MC’s Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk, Ludhiana.

The protest call was given by the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee.

Committee leaders Ashwani Sahota and Jasdev Singh Sekhon gave a memorandum of their demands to Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal. They said a meeting between the MC Commissioner and committee representatives was held on May 2 and their demands were accepted by the MC authorities but the report in this regard was not implemented till date.

Sahota and Sekhon demanded from the MC authorities to implement the report and issue appointment letters for regularising jobs of contractual safai karamcharis, sewer men and drivers. They said jobs of contractual beldars and 394 employees of the O&M branch and Horticulture branch must be regularised too.

Sahota said the committee had demanded from the authorities to release the arrears of Class IV employees, safai karamcharis, sewer men and drivers. They sought that action must be taken against those officials responsible for not depositing funds in EPF accounts of the employees from September 2014 to October 2018 due to which the latter faced financial losses.

The committee members have also demanded that the employees should be issued health insurance cards so that they could get timely treatment from hospitals in case of emergency. They also demanded that the posts of sanitary supervisors be increased. They said 31 out of the 51 posts of sanitary supervisor and four out of the six posts of sewer man supervisor are lying vacant.

The committee members again demanded from MC to award the status of ‘Safai Sainik to all safai karamcharis and sewer men.

The committee have demanded from Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu to fulfil their demands at the earliest, otherwise they will be forced to intensify their agitation at a big level.