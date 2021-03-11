MLA Gurpreet Gogi meets GADVASU students

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 8

Demanding a hike in internship allowance, students of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) continued their protest on Wednesday amid scorching heat. The students are demanding their internship stipend must be increased to Rs 17,000 from a meagre Rs 6,200.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi reached out to meet the protesting students on the university campus. MLA Gogi supported the students and gave them assurance that he will make full efforts to raise their demands before the AAP Government in the state.

A student said, “MLA Gurpreet Gogi assured that a meeting will be held with the Minister for Department of Animal Husbandry Minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, and Chief Secretary on June 10.”