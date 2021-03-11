MLA Gurpreet Gogi meets GADVASU students

Ludhiana, June 8
Demanding a hike in internship allowance, students of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) continued their protest on Wednesday amid scorching heat. The students are demanding their internship stipend must be increased to Rs 17,000 from a meagre Rs 6,200.
MLA Gurpreet Gogi reached out to meet the protesting students on the university campus. MLA Gogi supported the students and gave them assurance that he will make full efforts to raise their demands before the AAP Government in the state.
A student said, “MLA Gurpreet Gogi assured that a meeting will be held with the Minister for Department of Animal Husbandry Minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, and Chief Secretary on June 10.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Temperature will come down on June 11-12, but a major relief...
Presidential poll to take place on July 18
Counting will take place on July 21
Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls
Maharashtra leaders Deshmukh and Malik are currently lodged ...
Delhi Police register FIR against various people over social media hate messages
Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti among...
100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided
20 persons detained, 18 grams of opium recovered, seven weap...