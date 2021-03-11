Mobile recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The police on Friday carried out search in the Ludhiana Central Jail and recovered one mobile phone. The checking was conducted by over 50 police personnel, led by the Joint Commissioner of Police (rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar. Police personnel thoroughly searched barracks inside the jail. Even the belongings of the inmates were also checked. Some of the suspected jail inmates were also frisked but no major recovery was made by the police. TNS

Rs 1.5 lakh looted at gunpoint

Ludhiana: Two robbers looted Rs 1.5 lakh from two motorcycle-borne persons at Sidhwan Bet. The Sidhwan Bet police on Thursday registered a case against the unknown robbers and launched a probe to trace them. Ram Singh of Parjian village in a complaint to the police said he and his friend Ramesh Kumar work in a sand company and on Thursday evening they were going to the company office to deposit Rs 1.5 lakh collection. “When we reached near the Bhaini Gujjran link road, two masked bike-borne persons stopped us. They asked us to hand over the bag at gunpoint. When we resisted their move they threatened to kill us. They snatched the bag containing cash and fled. Due to dark, we could not note down the number of the motorcycle,” alleged the complainant. The complainant added that they then immediately informed the police and got a case registered. The duo also suffered injuries as robbers attacked them with some sharp objects. Investigating officer SI Dalwinder Singh said a case against the unknown robbers was registered and probe is on to identify the culprits. CCTV camera are also being scanned by police to identify the accused.