More than 18 booked in 3 assault cases in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 7

The police have booked 18 persons, along with their unknown accomplices, in three cases of assault. In one case, the accused reportedly fired shots in the air to scare away the onlookers.

The police have booked 10 persons, identified as Ghugga, Romi, Happy, Billa, Bhanu, Cabby, Prashant, Kali, Gori and Rohit, and their unidentified accomplices under Sections 336, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act on a report lodged by Balwinder Kaur, resident of Joshi Nagar, Haibowal. The complainant said the accused, carrying firearms and glass bottles, barged into her house when she and her son Kannu were inside. “The accused hurled abuses and three glass bottles at us and also fired in the air to scare away the onlookers. The assailants fled when the crowd started gathering,” she added. No arrest has been made so far.

In another case of assault, Surjit Singh, resident of New Shivaji Nagar, was allegedly beaten up by his tenants, along with their accomplices, whenhe wanted the house to be vacated. In a complaint to the police, Surjit said he had rented out his house at Jahshan City on Chandigarh Road in Jamalpur to Pritpal Singh in October 2021 on a monthly rent of Rs 30,000.

He said on learning that some other tenant is living in the house, he told the tenant to vacate the house on February 2. “Irked over the ultimatum to vacate the house, Jaswinder Kaur, wife of Pritpal Singh, along with Jasvir Kaur, Baljinder Singh, Rakesh Arora, Tarsem Singh and 10-12 others assaulted me and threatened to kill me,” said the complaint. The police have booked the assailants under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 140 of the IPC.

Three persons, identified as Akku, Karan and Ballu, and their five-six accomplices were booked under Sections 323, 324, 423, 148 and 149 of the IPC for beating up Prashant Kapoor, employee of a financier Manish Sukhija, resident of Mohalla Tajganj. In a complaint, Manish reported to the police that he had sent Prashant for recovery of payment to Paras Factory in Harbanspura. However, Prashant instead went by mistake to another hosiery with the same name, Paras Hosiery, in Tajganj.

“When Prashant asked for payment, the accused persons assaulted him and on learning of the incident when my brother Sahil Makhija reached the spot and intervened, he was also beaten up by the accused,” said Manish, adding that the assault victims are admitted to a hospital.