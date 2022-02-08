More than 18 booked in 3 assault cases in Ludhiana

More than 18 booked in 3 assault cases in Ludhiana

Picture for representational purpose only.

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 7

The police have booked 18 persons, along with their unknown accomplices, in three cases of assault. In one case, the accused reportedly fired shots in the air to scare away the onlookers.

The police have booked 10 persons, identified as Ghugga, Romi, Happy, Billa, Bhanu, Cabby, Prashant, Kali, Gori and Rohit, and their unidentified accomplices under Sections 336, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act on a report lodged by Balwinder Kaur, resident of Joshi Nagar, Haibowal. The complainant said the accused, carrying firearms and glass bottles, barged into her house when she and her son Kannu were inside. “The accused hurled abuses and three glass bottles at us and also fired in the air to scare away the onlookers. The assailants fled when the crowd started gathering,” she added. No arrest has been made so far.

In another case of assault, Surjit Singh, resident of New Shivaji Nagar, was allegedly beaten up by his tenants, along with their accomplices, whenhe wanted the house to be vacated. In a complaint to the police, Surjit said he had rented out his house at Jahshan City on Chandigarh Road in Jamalpur to Pritpal Singh in October 2021 on a monthly rent of Rs 30,000.

He said on learning that some other tenant is living in the house, he told the tenant to vacate the house on February 2. “Irked over the ultimatum to vacate the house, Jaswinder Kaur, wife of Pritpal Singh, along with Jasvir Kaur, Baljinder Singh, Rakesh Arora, Tarsem Singh and 10-12 others assaulted me and threatened to kill me,” said the complaint. The police have booked the assailants under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 140 of the IPC.

Three persons, identified as Akku, Karan and Ballu, and their five-six accomplices were booked under Sections 323, 324, 423, 148 and 149 of the IPC for beating up Prashant Kapoor, employee of a financier Manish Sukhija, resident of Mohalla Tajganj. In a complaint, Manish reported to the police that he had sent Prashant for recovery of payment to Paras Factory in Harbanspura. However, Prashant instead went by mistake to another hosiery with the same name, Paras Hosiery, in Tajganj.

“When Prashant asked for payment, the accused persons assaulted him and on learning of the incident when my brother Sahil Makhija reached the spot and intervened, he was also beaten up by the accused,” said Manish, adding that the assault victims are admitted to a hospital.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

2
Chandigarh

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

4
Punjab

Now, race in Punjab Congress for its Jat face

5
Nation

47 more Major Generals approach AFT over getting lower remuneration than their juniors

6
Punjab

PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

7
Himachal

Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

8
Ludhiana

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

9
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu was apt choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

10
Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trending

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it
Trending

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%
Himachal

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Fest this year
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Top Stories

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Congress candidates conspicuous by their absence in Amritsar North

Amritsar West: Breaking politician-bureaucrat nexus on Amarjit Asal's mind

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

Bathinda Congress leader joins AAP

Phone, drugs recovered from inmates

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

New Covid cases see a huge dip in Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Social activists vow to discourage use of drugs in elections

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC’s move on caste lines a mistake

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC's move on caste lines a mistake

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Big gap in number of women voters, candidates in Patiala district

SAD looted Punjab for 10 years, says CM Charanjit Channi

Patiala: Contenders making presence felt online

Patiala: Anganwadi worker's daughter makes it to medical college