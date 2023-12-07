MP seeks Bharat Ratna for martyrs

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 6
Shri Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai has urged the Union Government to confer Bharat Ratna on some designated Punjabi martyrs and freedom fighters who had sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle.
Names of Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Udham Singh and Madan Lal Dhingra were cited among others for conferring the Bharat Ratna.
“Punjab remained the epicentre with movements such as the Gadar Lehar, Kuka Lehar, Pagri Sambhal Jatta Lehar and Babar Akali Lehar,” said Dr Boparai while supporting his claim.
