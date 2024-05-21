MUN delegation engages varsity on agri-innovation

Ludhiana, May 20
An informal interaction was recently held between a student delegation from Memorial University of Newfoundland (MUN), led by Dr Sukhinder K Cheema, Professor of Biochemistry, and the leadership of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. The MUN delegation included Dr Shyamchand Mayengbam, Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, and ten students.
Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, highlighted PAU’s pivotal role in India’s Green Revolution, emphasising its development of advanced protection and processing technologies integrated with effective technology transfer strategies. Dr Gosal outlined PAU’s future focus on enhancing productivity while mitigating ecological risks, and its current emphasis on both food and nutritional security through the development of trait-specific specialty varieties and speed breeding. He also detailed the core research areas within the departments related to food, including food and nutrition, food science and technology, and processing and food Engineering.
