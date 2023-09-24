Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Ludhiana, September 23
A newborn baby was mauled to death by stray dogs in Dholewal on Friday.
The Police Division 6 yesterday registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 318 (whoever, by secretly burying or otherwise disposing of the body of a child whether such child die before or after or during its birth, intentionally conceals or endeavours to conceal the birth of such child) of the IPC.
The incident came to light when residents saw stray dogs mauling the child, They tried to save the victim but to no avail. When the canines left the child, he was already dead.
Investigating officer ASI Amrik Singh said the body was kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for autopsy. Preliminary investigation revealed that an unidentified unmarried couple seemed to have thrown the child to hide his birth.
He said records of hospitals and clinics in surrounding areas were also being checked CCTV cameras of the area were also being scanned to get any clue about the suspects.
