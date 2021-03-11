NHAI complains to DC over spilling of sewage, effluent on service road

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

Now, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has written to Deputy Commissioner regarding Municipal Corporation’s (MC’s) overflowing sewer and dumping of effluent by some big and prominent industries on the service road between Giaspura Chowk and Sherpur Chowk.

The General Manager (Tech) and Project Director concerned said, “Sewage is getting accumulated on the service road, causing inconvenience to commuters and damaging assets on the stretch.”

He stated that recently, the NHAI had installed 11 modular rain harvesting units, which were getting damaged due to the persistent flow of sewage and industrial waste on the service road.

Some industries in the vicinity of Giaspura and Sherpur Chowks were pumping waste/effluents directly on the service road of the NHAI thereby creating persistent waterlogging problem and damaging the stretch and assets on it, he added.

Raising questions over the role of MC’s the O&M cell, the officer stated, “The inaction of the cell concerned has caused damage to highway assets. Several requests have been made to the MC Ludhiana to resolve the overflowing sewer issue on the service road, but to no avail.”

The officer requested the DC to take necessary action against violators dumping industrial waste/effluents on the service road and direct the civic body for rectifying the overflowing sewer issue.

Notably, a city resident Rajat Sood had earlier complained to the NHAI over the poor condition of the service road near Sherpur Chowk that was closed for the traffic movement for carrying out repair work. Later, the repair work was stalled. Responding to Sood’s complaint, the NHAI official concerned had then claimed that the repair work was ‘hampered’ due to overflowing sewer on the stretch.