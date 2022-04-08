NIA rounds up man in fake currency case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 7

The National Investigation Agency today reportedly conducted a raid here and rounded up a man wanted in some fake currency case.

The NIA team conducted raid on the house of Amanpreet Singh Amna at Sita Nagar, near bus stand, from where he was rounded up. Sources said Amanpreet was involved in some fake currency matter of Delhi and he was wanted by the NIA. A Ludhiana police official said the NIA did not share detailed information with the district police. —