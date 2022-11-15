No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 14

According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Monday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,617 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Monday, there were seven active cases and all have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes. At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.34 per cent.

Till date, 40,34,927 samples have been taken, of which 39,06,010 were found negative.

Samples of 215 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.