No payment to contractors without approval of area councillor: Ludhiana Mayor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 28

In the zero hour of the MC House meeting held at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan on Monday, councillors raised issues related to poor road construction and interlocking tile works, illegal colonies and choked sewers.

Leader of Opposition and senior SAD leader Jaspal Singh Giaspura said there is no check on illegal colonies and constructions. He said the MC even released payments to the ‘erring’ contractors for making poor quality roads.

The councillors also demanded a show-cause notice be served on Superintending Engineer Parveen Singla over alleged poor road works.

Mayor Balkar Singh said no work payment to any contractor would be released without the signature of the councillor concerned.

Meanwhile, councillor from Ward 59 Prabhjot Kaur raised her voice against a former MLA for deploying five workers of his choice in her ward without taking any approval of the MC House. The Mayor ordered an inquiry in this regard.

