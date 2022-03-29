No payment to contractors without approval of area councillor: Ludhiana Mayor

Ludhiana, March 28
In the zero hour of the MC House meeting held at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan on Monday, councillors raised issues related to poor road construction and interlocking tile works, illegal colonies and choked sewers.
Leader of Opposition and senior SAD leader Jaspal Singh Giaspura said there is no check on illegal colonies and constructions. He said the MC even released payments to the ‘erring’ contractors for making poor quality roads.
The councillors also demanded a show-cause notice be served on Superintending Engineer Parveen Singla over alleged poor road works.
Mayor Balkar Singh said no work payment to any contractor would be released without the signature of the councillor concerned.
Meanwhile, councillor from Ward 59 Prabhjot Kaur raised her voice against a former MLA for deploying five workers of his choice in her ward without taking any approval of the MC House. The Mayor ordered an inquiry in this regard.
Sidelights
- AAP MLAs distribute ‘ladoos’ before starting the MC House meeting.
- Chairs of AAP MLAs were placed on the stage on the Mayor’s instructions.
- Councillor Baljinder Bunty demanded that the MC House meeting should be held every month.
- Councillor Gurpreet Gopi demanded roads to be constructed with waste plastic material in the city.
- Demanding redress of environment-related issues and better solid waste management, members of city-based NGOs staged a protest outside Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan.
