One fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

One fresh Covid case was reported, while there was no death due to the disease in the district today.

A total of 1,09,840 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now. The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.90 per cent today. There were 27 active cases in the district and 26 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there is one Covid patient admitted to hospital in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 34,85,108 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,60,515 were found negative. Samples of 2,034 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly. —