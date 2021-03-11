Open House: What should be done to check the rising crime graph in city?

Patrol intensively

Robberies and crime against women have been on the rise in recent weeks. Not only are secluded places targets for robberies but also densely inhabited areas are not immune to criminal activity. Given that theft of valuables is a prevalent crime with serious ramifications for victims, burglaries are considered to be severe crimes since they breach their privacy in the home realm. Unescorted elders are more vulnerable since they are helpless in such cases. The police must patrol more intensively to combat increasing crime.

Novin Christopher

Joint efforts needed

Those who indulge in crimes due to some unavoidable circumstances can be given counseling and guidance to bring them back into the mainstream, whereas notorious criminals should be dealt with severity. Crime can only be controlled by the vigilance of the police, administration and the public. People turn a blind eye towards various activities, including crime. Whenever people notice any criminal activity, it should be reported to the authorities concerned. A regular patrolling by the police not only during the daytime but also at night is the need of the hour. The public need to be more vigilant. CCTV cameras should be checked thoroughly and non-functional ones should be replaced or repaired at the earliest. Only the combined efforts by the police, administration and the public can check crime in the city.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Take care of elderly kin

As per reports published in these columns, crime against elderly people is on a rise in the city. It is unfortunate. There are many reasons behind this. Most of the elderly parents are prone to theft and physical harm as either their children are settled abroad or the latter are living separately. Some suggestions can improve this situation. Children or other family members should take care of their elderly kin and try to stay with them. Police have special role to play in the matter. They should increase patrolling in areas where elderly people stay. Besides, the public should be made aware that it is their duty to protect the elderly. Those who found guilty in theft or murder cases involving elderly victims should be given exemplary punishment as early as possible. Social organisations can also help the elderly.

Sukhdev Sharma

Focus on crime-prone city areas

A sudden spurt in cases of crime in Ludhiana is a matter of concern. Crime against women is also on the rise. Till now, the approach of the police towards the gravity of the situation has been lackadaisical and the people feel insecure due to the same. The RPG attack on the Punjab Police’s Intelligence headquarters in Mohali recently has further worsened the situation. The Ludhiana police should focus on controlling the crime to instil a sense of security and safety in residents. Crime can be contained and prevented by ensuring sustained cooperation and support between police personnel and the public. Emphasis should be laid on community policing in all police station limits. Surveillance should be increased and anti-drug drive should be intensified. SHOs should be made accountable for any illegal activity in their jurisdictions. CCTV control room should remain extra cautious and keep a tab over suspicious people and vehicles. CCTV cameras should be installed at all key points in the city. To prevent crime incidents during night hours, the DCP (Traffic) has promised that 112 PCR motorcycles will patrol city areas. It’s a welcome step. However, they should pay maximum attention to crime-prone areas.

RS Sembhi|

Take precautions to stop crime

We can together reduce the crime rate by having some precautions in our routine life. When we park cars or scooters, we should remove all valuables from the vehicles. One must close doors and windows while going outside. People should park their vehicles in well-lit areas. One should lit up the driveway yard all night and avoid keeping spare keys in the car. We must use heavy duty locks at homes. Local administration should install CCTVs at prime locations and each area should be lit up daily. Special patrolling police should be deputed in sensitive areas for night hours. There must be mohalla committees to look into suspicious activities in their surroundings by any miscreants. People must help victims in such cases and try to stop criminals.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Act strictly against corrupt cops

No doubt, there are various laws made for the protection of citizens. But lack of proper implementation of the laws always encourages culprits to indulge in wrongful activities. Crime rate in the city is increasing at an alarming rate. The police authorities are performing their duties. However, there are some corrupt officials who support illegal activities. Strict action must be taken against such officials. Moreover, there is a dire need to install CCTV cameras in every nook and corner of the city so that safety can be provided to vulnerable sections of society.

Ritu Priya

Give harsh punishment to criminals

In Ludhiana, there is a spurt in cases of crimes in the recent past. The administration should take steps to prevent various crimes as soon as possible. CCTV cameras help in identification of robbers. But these are not sufficient to stop recent crime incidents such as carjackings, vehicle thefts and burglaries. The police should install advanced authentication system and increase fast-tracking investigations. Patrolling by PCR vehicles has to be increased and cops must be equipped with the latest technology to nab criminals. There should be rewards for brave people who nab fleeing criminals. Harsh punishment should be awarded to criminals.

Adish Sood

Deploy more cops in city areas

The police can control crime in the city in a well manner. They have to be more vigilant while discharging duties. More policemen must be deployed on duties in different areas of the city day and night. They must keep a strict vigil against criminals. The people must also feel confident in the presence of the police and render all possible help to them. Criminals have no fear of law and they think that they can escape punishment after committing crime. At present, politicians have started interfering in such cases and as a result, the culprits fail to get punishment.

Gautam Dev

Launch Pink Protection project

The government should launch Pink Protection project for protecting women in public, private and digital spaces. Women must not carry large amounts of money. They should remain alert and observe the people around them. Prefer to walk in well-lit areas. The authorities concerned should take initiatives such as increasing number of patrolling vehicles, improving the performance of police personnel, covering of all areas under CCTV cameras to combat crime in the city areas. Police personnel should be provided new police protective gear to increase their efficiency.

Shruti Saggar

People should respect women

Several crime incidents against women, including snatching, physical assault, domestic violence, rape, eve-teasing and murder, have increased in the recent past. We celebrate many days to formally give respect to women. However, in reality people fail to do it practically. Many people indulge in heinous crimes against women. Many of the women suffer silently and fail to raise their voice against crime fearing their image might be maligned in society. Women have been contributing a lot to society to make people’s life easy. They need our care and respect.

JBS Nanda

Help cops, admn to check crime

To lower the crime rate in a city like Ludhiana, we must take some precautions. People must teach their children about consequences of crime such as burglary or loot. Schools and colleges must organise seminars to spread awareness against crime among students. People must cooperate with each other while facing any emergency situation. People must be extra cautious if they notice any suspicious activity in their areas and should report to the police immediately to avoid any untoward incident. We all must support and assist the local government and police authorities to check crime in the city.

Farzana Khan

Implement laws strictly

The Police Department and the government should strictly implement laws so that residents feel secure. Sometimes accused in petty crime case escape from punishment due to leniency by officials. The police should make implement laws properly to check such acts. The police should act fast in cases such as robbery and crime against elderly and women. The police authorities can make things better as even the judicial system depends upon reports submitted by the Police Department in criminal cases. If the police book criminals in a proper manner, they will not spared by courts.

Jatinder Masoun

Need for gender equality

We generally witness many cases of torture of women in our life. In many colleges, eve-teasing happens but the authorities fail to control it. Women are not considered equal to her counterpart in every field. Gender equality is missing due to which women are facing difficult situations in society.

Balwin Kaur Uppal

Increase patrol vehicles

It is disheartening that incidents of crime are increasing in Ludhiana district day by day. Women, especially adolescent girls, and elderly feel quite unsafe in the dim-lit areas in evenings. To ensure their protection, more police patrolling vans and bikes should be put into service in night hours. Parents should also take care of their daughters going out alone at night.

Sunil Chopra

Address burning issues

Crimes against women, murders and robberies have been a perpetual societal nuisance since time immemorial. But their exponential increase has become a cause of serious concern. Delving deep into causes, one can find that rising unemployment, commercialisation of education, inflation, addiction to drugs and emotional bankruptcy are some of the dominant factors responsible for the mess. Educational Institutions can work wonders to mitigate the evil by guiding children in the right direction.

Ram Paul Chani

