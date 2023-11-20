 Open House What should be done to stop the mismatch in farm fire number? : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Open House What should be done to stop the mismatch in farm fire number?

Open House What should be done to stop the mismatch in farm fire number?

Govt needs better monitoring system to combat stubble burning

Open House What should be done to stop the mismatch in farm fire number?

Stubble set on fire witnessed at Dolon Khurd, Village in Pakhowal Tehsil of Ludhiana District on Saturday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Flying squads should tour state

The Supreme Court had directed the state government to adopt all possible measures to stop stubble burning, which is dubbed as the main reason for high level of pollution in the national capital. In Punjab, burning still remains rampant, even as the paddy harvesting season is nearing its end. On Tuesday, the state recorded 1,700 burning cases while Haryana, UP and Delhi reported zero each. To know the exact numbers, the state government should review the situation on a daily basis as 10 per cent of paddy harvesting is yet to be done. The teams of the agriculture department assisted by the police and the administration should be present on the ground and respond quickly to douse the fire and take action as per the law. They should approach those farmers who are yet to harvest their crop and sensitise regarding adopting scientific ways of managing stubble, to minimise the burning cases in the coming weeks. The flying squads formed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) with members of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), for monitoring and enforcement actions towards control of stubble burning cases in Punjab, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan should tour the state to impress upon the farmers to desist from stubble burning as well as to assess the exact situation.

Raghbir Sembhi

State govt should compensate farmers

As we know the air pollution is increasing day by day. Every year one may notice so many cases of stubble burning in Punjab state alone. Farmers are helpless to burn the remains of paddy because the cost of cultivation after removing remains of paddy is very high. So the state government instead of fixing fines and penalties must compensate equivalent to the amount or cost of getting their fields ready for the next crop. Farmers are already bearing loss and the majority are in a debt trap. Agricultural universities and the government must devise a policy to organise orientation programmes for farmers to know which crop will give more return. Farmers must come out from the vicious circle of paddy and wheat rotation.

Farzana khan

Need to use better monitoring systems

Haryana and Delhi are severely affected by air and pollution which is caused by heavy traffic, burning of stubble, industrial and other consumer product emissions. Stubble burning is considered a major contributor among these. State government must compensate each farmer equivalent to the cost of getting their fields ready to sow the next crop. Then there will be no stubble burning. We should use smog detection and monitoring systems similar to the system which is being used in our neighbour country, China. Government must motivate and educate farmers to rotate the pattern of crops. Farmers must adopt crop rotation system instead of paddy wheat cycle.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Admn should take corrective measures

To stop the jugglery with numbers, just like the farm fires forthwith, the administration should take necessary steps immediately. Farm fires cause air pollution which is not only harmful for human life, but it also adversely affects animals, birds and nature on the whole. Thus, the administration should take stringent action in order to curb such activities. We as a society should wake up and take such corrective measures before it is too late for redemption.

Adish Sood

NO UNDERREPORTING: DC

There is no under-reporting of farm fires. All the data is captured through satellites by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), which is an autonomous organisation under the Department of Agriculture, Punjab. The district administration has been spearheading a sustained campaign to check the incidents of stubble burning. Besides awareness and education, punitive action against the violators is also being taken. — SURABHI MALIK, DEPUTY COMMISSIONER

QUESTION

In a first, the state government has mapped the stray animal hotspots, where more than 2 road accidents involving animals, either directly or indirectly, have been reported. Surprisingly, a whopping 95 of the total 109 animal-vehicle collision (AVC) hotspots, as they have been defined, fall in the Malwa region whereas 11 were under Doaba and Majha region has the least of 3 AVC hotspots. These hotspots had claimed 1,121 lives in road mishaps involving collisions with stray animals in the state during the past three years between 2020 and 2022. What should be done to check the AVCs?

Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (November 23)

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

After perfect 10, India meets its waterloo in final; Australia lift sixth ODI world cup title

2
Trending

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's touching act steals the show at India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

3
Punjab

Punjab-born Irish man eyes Guinness record for double ‘Earth Walk’

4
World Cup 2023

Kapil Dev says wasn’t invited for World Cup final, so did not go there

5
India

IAF's first bomber unit and the first to use jet aircraft in combat marks 75 years

6
World Cup 2023 India vs Australia

ICC World Cup final: India score 240 runs against Australia

7
Chandigarh

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

8
Entertainment

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua crowned Miss Universe 2023

9
Business

Ousted OpenAI CEO Altman discusses possible return, mulls new AI venture

10
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup final: Pro-Palestine fan breaches security to reach Virat Kohli

Don't Miss

View All
Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Top News

Kingaroos’ giant leap: Billion hopes dashed

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: Billion hopes dashed as Team India fail to sustain their winning streak, losing final to Australia

Plans gone awry for Team India

Plans gone awry for Team India

Will rescue trapped workers in 2 days if all goes well: Gadkari

Will rescue trapped workers in 2 days if all goes well: Gadkari

30 premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital

30 premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital

Local bodies poll to be held in Jan

Local bodies poll to be held in Jan

Model code from Dec 15 | Preparations also underway to condu...


Cities

View All

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

Martyrs of two World Wars paid tributes at Sultanwind

Finally, direction towers freed of congratulatory messages

Shutting of bitumen plants in winter may affect road recarpeting work

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

144 FIRs registered in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

144 FIRs registered in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

Gynae ward incident: Police seek details from PGI authorities

Cricket fans in Chandigarh disheartened

49 species of migratory birds identified, no waterfowl

Open House: What measures can be taken in future to enforce restrictions on bursting of crackers?

Delhi eases restrictions as air pollution levels improve

Delhi eases restrictions as air pollution levels improve

Delhi L-G ‘refuses’ to consider Bamnoli land acquisition report

Devotees throng Yamuna ghats in Delhi for Chhath Puja

Delhi Govt permits 83 more shops to operate 24x7

Delhi Police bust syndicate of luxury vehicle thieves, 2 held

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey meet: Ludhiana, Shahbad Markanda schools win opening ties, secure 3 points each

Handball title clash today in Nawanshahr

Chhath Puja: Over 40,000 migrants offer ‘ark’ to setting sun in Phagwara

Open House: What were the reasons for the worsening of AQI after Diwali?

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Farmer unions say land ‘forcibly’ acquired for NHAI re-occupied

2 held after youth dies of drug overdose

SHO suspended for ‘failure’ to control crime

Agri varsity prepares model fruit nutrition garden for year round organic produce

Ministers inaugurate road development projects

Ministers inaugurate road development projects in Sanaur

Chhath Puja celebrated at Patiala Locomotive Works