Panic grips residents as fire breaks out in flats

Ludhiana, June 9
Panic gripped the entire area around HIG flats in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar as fire broke out in two flats on the top floor of a building late this evening. Residents of the building said they heard a blast before the fire that broke out in the flat.
Residents of the multi-storey housing complex of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust and surrounding areas gathered in the open and they returned to their houses after two hours when the fire was controlled.
Eight fire tenders of municipal fire brigade were pressed into service and the tenders did their best to control the fire from further spreading it into adjoining flats and causing more damage.
According to fire officials, simultaneous blast of an AC compressor and an LPG cylinder sparked off the blaze in two flats on the top floor.
Fortunately, there was no loss of life but extensive damage was caused to furniture, fixture, furnishing, household items in the two affected flats.
