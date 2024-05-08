Parashar’s wife, MLA Chhina hold door-to-door campaign seeking votes

Ludhiana, May 7
A door-to-door campaign in favour of the AAP candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi was carried out in Ward 22 of the South constituency today.
MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Ashok Prashar’s wife Meenu Parashar led the door-to-door campaign.
Parashar’s wife, Meenu Parashar, said as the AAP is introducing new schemes for the common people, after winning, Pappi will bring more schemes from the Centre.
South constituency MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina said people of the South constituency were pleased they were saving at least Rs 3,000 every month on electricity bills, and medicines and tests were also provided free of cost at mohalla clinics.
Meanwhile, Ashok Parashar conducted a campaign in the Southern and Eastern constituencies today. Addressing a gathering, he said the government was tirelessly working to combat drug addiction.
