PAU Notes: Godrej, varsity to partner for cotton farmers’ welfare, sustainable practices

Ludhiana, May 6
Rakesh Swami, group president (Corporate Affairs), at Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies, recently led a delegation to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, to explore potential partnerships aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural practices and enhancing the livelihoods of cotton farmers in the country. The meeting saw a gathering of PAU officials, including Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, along with cotton breeders, textile experts and entomologists.
Swami began the discussion by emphasising Godrej’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, highlighting initiatives such as energy efficiency, water conservation and waste management. He pointed out these strategies are not just a corporate choice but a necessity for businesses today, as they navigate disruptive changes while ensuring a sustainable future. Summarising the company’s successful projects that have benefitted numerous farmers, he cited income enhancement programmes like organic farming, poultry units and farm equipment banks.
Dr Gosal expanded on the cotton cultivation in the state, summarising PAU’s major thrust areas in cotton research, he prioritised germplasm acquisition, breeding programmes, and eco-friendly pest management technologies. He also quoted innovative pest management technologies like SPLAT and PB knot techniques for controlling pink bollworm.
Looking ahead, Dr Gosal listed mechanisation of operations, use of drones for spraying with defined Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), identification of plant architecture for HDPS trials, etc, as some of the key domains to consider for immediate line of action followed by a roadmap for long-term goals.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off
a valve glitch in the rocket's upper stage forced mission ma...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...
Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’
In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...