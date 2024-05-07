PAU organises camp on hypertension awareness

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 6

Diet Counselling Cell of the Department of Food and Nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), in collaboration with Air Force Families Welfare Association (AFFWA), Halwara, conducted a camp to identify undiagnosed hypertension (high blood pressure) cases. Recognising the importance of early detection and lifestyle management, the camp was aimed to raise awareness and provide nutrition education among women to prevent and manage hypertension-related health complications.

Dr Kiran Grover, head, Department of Food and Nutrition, informed high blood pressure increases the risk of stroke, heart attack, kidney failure and many other health problems. Knowing your blood pressure numbers is very important to maintain good health, she observed. Though hypertension is a serious health issue, it is preventable, manageable and treatable with cost-effective interventions, she added.

Dr Shruti Jain and Dayadeep Grewal, experts from the department, conducted an informative session highlighting causes, symptoms and understanding of figures related to hypertension and other health risk factors. The participants learned about lifestyle modifications, making informed food choices, healthy eating plans, stress management and physical activities to prevent and manage these lifestyle diseases. The camp also facilitated an initial screening to identify individuals with hypertension.

