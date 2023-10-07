PAU startups bag two awards at Kisan Mela

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 6

Two startups trained by Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI) of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) clinched awards at the Kisan Mela, organised by the Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and technology (CIPHET), Ludhiana, from October 3 to 5.

Abhinav Mahajan won the second prize in machine category for his startup, Agsure Private Limited, which is developing an app based platform for the stakeholders of agricultural industry to communicate. This startup was selected under PABI from two-month training programme.

Another startup being run by Shruti Goyal also bagged the second prize in the category of exhibition. This startup is manufacturing gluten-free mishty rose petal jam. It also sold the products at the exhibition.

