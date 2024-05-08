Peddler nabbed with 105 gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

The anti-narcotics cell of the Police Commissionerate today have arrested a drug peddler and seized 105 gm of heroin.

The suspect has been identified as Paras Chopra, a resident of Focal Point. In a statement issued by the city police, they stated a police team was patrolling Tajpur road when a tip-off was received that the suspect was en route to deliver heroin to his clients. The officials, after verifying his location, conducted a raid and nabbed him. The scooter used for the crime was also impounded.

The police will now seek a remand to enable further investigation into a possible trafficking nexus.

