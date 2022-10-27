Phagwara woman fourth runner-up in Miss Great Britain contest

Phagwara,October 26
It was a joyous moment for the local residents when they received the news that Phagwara-born Rajni Singh, daughter of ex-councillor Vijay Sondhi, was the only one representing someone who was born and brought up in India and declared fourth runners-up in the Miss Great Britain contest held recently in London.
By profession, she is a practice manager in primary care, National Health Service, (NHS). Lately, she has turned her passion for fitness into profession as an online nutritionist and fitness coach. She is a fitness enthusiast and always aspires to educate women about the importance of fitness and nutrition through social media and through her work.
Rajni Singh told this correspondent that two years ago, she was in the darkest phase of her life when her health took a toll on her physical and mental well-being.
“With a medical history of PCOS, sciatica, herniated disc in neck, vertigo and anxiety, it was only through my fitness journey that I realised my true potential. As I was getting physically stronger, all my fears turned into my strength,” she said.
“I wanted to remind how important it is to live for yourself, to believe in yourself and to not let anyone else’s opinion define you. It is never too young or too old to learn and grow. It all starts with a little shift in the mindset, and of course, by taking that first courageous step,” she added.
