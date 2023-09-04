Pile-up leads to traffic jam on bridge

Ludhiana, September 3
A traffic jam reported on the Dugri bridge after a pile-up involving four vehicles late on Saturday night. Police officials reached the scene to control the situation.
No occupants of vehicles involved in the accident received any serious injuries. However, the vehicles suffered damages.
After the mishap, the occupants of the vehicles engaged in a verbal duel, blaming each other for the mishap. A video of the people indulging in arguments went viral on social media.
As per information, the incident occurred around 11.50 pm on the Dugri bridgeon Saturday when the four vehicles rammed into each other. Commuters faced inconvenience due to the accident.
