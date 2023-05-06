Policewoman suspended for wrongly indicting shopkeeper

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 5

The Khanna police today suspended a constable after her role in wrongly indicting a shopkeeper in a criminal case pertains to the sale of banned Chinese plastic strings came to the fore.

The policewoman, identified as Ravinder Kaur, alias Ravi, a resident of Dhamot village, had connived with two of her accomplices, Gurdeep Singh, aka Deepi, of Khanna and Chandar Sharma, aka Mannu, of Mandi Gobindgarh.

cop, aide had old enmity with trader Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal claimed that Gurdeep Singh and policewoman Ravinder Kaur had an old enmity with the shopkeeper due to which they hatched a conspiracy to indict the latter in a fake case. “After the matter came to my knowledge, I have placed the police official, posted at the Khanna city police station, under suspension and have sent her to the Police Lines, Kondal said.

A separate FIR under various sections of the IPC was lodged against the three suspects, including the policewoman, by the Khanna police on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal, while confirming the development to The Tribune on Friday said on January 18, 2023, the Khanna Sadar police had recovered 25 rolls of banned plastic string from the shop of Jasvir Singh of Alaur village, Khanna. Jasvir was also booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While the police were conducting a probe into the case on April 25, the police party went to Alaur village where sources informed the police that when plastic string rolls were seized from the shop (a cycle puncture outlet) of Jasvir, Chandar Sharma was roaming near the shop and he could have planted stock of the banned string at Jasvir’s shop, SSP Kondal said.

After nominating Chander in the case on May 1, he was also arrested and a four-day police remand was sought for him. During interrogation, Chandar admitted that he in connivance with Deepi and the policewoman, Ravinder Kaur, had secretly planted rolls of the string in the shop of Jasvir and later, they also informed the police that Jasvir was selling the banned string and a raid could help the police in recovering a huge stock, the SSP said.

