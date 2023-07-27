Pothole-ridden Lakkar Bridge stretch poses threat amid rains

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 26

Commuters are facing the brunt of potholes on several roads in the area due to lack of timely repairs before the rainy season. The Lakkar Bridge, which connects Old Session Courts Chowk with Mata Rani Chowk, is particularly affected, along with nearby portions of Bhadaur House Road and Old GT Road.

The situation on the bridge is concerning, as numerous potholes pose a high risk of accidents. Despite prior awareness of the issue before the rainy season, no action has been taken to address the potholes. Now, the public is urging the Municipal Corporation (MC) to take action and repair the potholes to prevent mishaps.

Big potholes on Lakkar Bridge in Ludhiana. Inderjeet Verma

A businessman, Sarabjit Singh, expressed frustration with the authorities, stating that taxpayers expect the civic body to fulfill its responsibility of repairing the roads timely. Deep potholes on the Lakkar Bridge could cause two-wheeler riders to lose balance, increasing the likelihood of accidents. While the MC had conducted repair work in several other areas ahead of the monsoon, the Lakkar Bridge stretch had been neglected.

A shopkeeper near Bhadaur House pointed out that potholes had also emerged near the post office and AC Market Road but no repair work had been done despite the recent rainfall, making the situation worse. The civic body must take immediate action to repair the potholed stretches, he said.

It is important to note that the the MC’s hotmix plant, where material for the repair work is prepared, is currently closed due to the ongoing rainy season. The plant is expected to resume operations after the rainy season.

Executive Engineer of MC’s B&R Branch, Sanjeev Sharma, assured that they would take necessary measures to repair the potholes as soon as possible.

Hotmix plant closed due to monsoon

